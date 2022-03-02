Foreign-body contamination of food was frequently reported in 2021, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), which has released details of the number and nature of calls made to its advice line last year.

According to the FSAI, it received complaints that glass was found in porridge and sweet potato fries; that hair was found in numerous takeaway foods; metal was found in baked beans; a was maggot found in soup; and a metal screw was discovered in spareribs.

Over 3,414 consumer complaints were received by the FSAI’s advice line last year, with 36% of complaints relating to unfit food and 24% to poor hygiene standards.

Overall, the 2021 complaints saw a 23% increase compared with 2020.

That year saw a considerable decrease on the previous year due to Covid-19, and the 2021 numbers are more in line with the pre-Covid-19 figures of 3,460 in 2019, the authority said.

Consumer complaints ranged from reports of food unfit to eat to non-display of allergen information:

1,235 complaints – unfit food;

815 complaints – hygiene standards;

622 complaints – suspect food poisoning;

162 complaints – unregistered food businesses;

139 complaints – incorrect information on food labelling;

97 complaints – non-display of allergen information;

344 ‘other’ (i.e., unregistered food businesses, Covid-19 restrictions, advertising complaints).

Complaints regarding unfit food cited a can of orange juice filled with beans; a piece of wood found in a container of soup; and a disposable glove in a pie.

The FSAI’s advice line also offered advice and information and during 2021 with 4,718 queries from people working in the foodservice sector; manufacturers; retailers; researchers; distributors; consultants; and consumers.

Queries about how to start up a new food business remained one of the most popular in 2021.

Chief executive, FSAI, Dr. Pamela Byrne, has urged food businesses to ensure they are meeting their food-safety legal requirements.