On Wednesday (March 9) Agriland took a trip to Co. Cavan for Ballyjamesduff Mart’s weekly calf sale, where a 100% clearance was achieved on the day.
The numbers on offer at the mart were back compared to the previous week, with the bad weather possibly contributing to this.
Ballyjamesduff Mart
Starting with the Friesian bull calves on offer at Ballyjamesduff Mart, the lighter-type Friesian and Friesian-cross calves sold from €15, to €75 for a three-week-old Friesian-cross calf.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
The stronger type bull calves, and those with a bit more age, sold to a top price of €200 for a two-month-old calf, down to €70.
A small number of Shorthorn calves were present at the sale, with these ranging in price from €60 to €85.
Angus and Hereford
The Hereford-cross and Angus-cross bull calves sold from €120, to a top call call of €280 for a month-old calf.
Moving to the Hereford-cross and Angus-cross heifer calves, these ranged in price from €100, to €240 for a month-old Hereford-cross heifer.
Contential calves
The continental-cross bull calves on offer consisted predominately of Charolais-cross calves, with the top price on the day coming from one of these calves.
The continental bull calves ranged in price from €200, to a top call of €360 for a three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf.
The continental-cross heifer calves were on offer in larger numbers compared to the bull calves.
The majority of the calves were Charolais-cross and Belgian Blue-cross and ranged in price from €170 to €300.