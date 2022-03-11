On Wednesday (March 9) Agriland took a trip to Co. Cavan for Ballyjamesduff Mart’s weekly calf sale, where a 100% clearance was achieved on the day.

The numbers on offer at the mart were back compared to the previous week, with the bad weather possibly contributing to this.

Ballyjamesduff Mart

Starting with the Friesian bull calves on offer at Ballyjamesduff Mart, the lighter-type Friesian and Friesian-cross calves sold from €15, to €75 for a three-week-old Friesian-cross calf.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This four-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf made €25

This three-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf made €75

This three-week-old Friesian bull calf made €25

These four-week-old Friesian-cross bull calves

made €50 each

The stronger type bull calves, and those with a bit more age, sold to a top price of €200 for a two-month-old calf, down to €70. This pen of six Friesian bull calves aged between five and six-weeks made €70 each

This three-month-old Friesian bull calf made €140

This two-month-old Friesian bull calf made €200

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf made €100

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf made €135

A small number of Shorthorn calves were present at the sale, with these ranging in price from €60 to €85.

This three-week-old Shorthorn-cross bull calf made €85

Angus and Hereford

The Hereford-cross and Angus-cross bull calves sold from €120, to a top call call of €280 for a month-old calf. This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf made €220

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf made €135

This four-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf made €200

This four-week-old Angus-cross

bull calf made €200

This four-week-old Angus-cross

bull calf made €240

Moving to the Hereford-cross and Angus-cross heifer calves, these ranged in price from €100, to €240 for a month-old Hereford-cross heifer. This four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf made €200

This four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf made €190

These four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves

made €210 each

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf

made €140

These four-week-old Angus-cross calves

made €100 each

Contential calves

The continental-cross bull calves on offer consisted predominately of Charolais-cross calves, with the top price on the day coming from one of these calves.

The continental bull calves ranged in price from €200, to a top call of €360 for a three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf. This four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf made €200

This three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf made €360

This four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf made €200

The continental-cross heifer calves were on offer in larger numbers compared to the bull calves.