On Wednesday (March 9) Agriland took a trip to Co. Cavan for Ballyjamesduff Mart’s weekly calf sale, where a 100% clearance was achieved on the day.

The numbers on offer at the mart were back compared to the previous week, with the bad weather possibly contributing to this.

Ballyjamesduff Mart

Starting with the Friesian bull calves on offer at Ballyjamesduff Mart, the lighter-type Friesian and Friesian-cross calves sold from €15, to €75 for a three-week-old Friesian-cross calf.

  • This four-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf made €25
  • This three-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf made €75
  • This three-week-old Friesian bull calf made €25
  • These four-week-old Friesian-cross bull calves
    made €50 each

The stronger type bull calves, and those with a bit more age, sold to a top price of €200 for a two-month-old calf, down to €70.

  • This pen of six Friesian bull calves aged between five and six-weeks made €70 each
  • This three-month-old Friesian bull calf made €140
  • This two-month-old Friesian bull calf made €200
  • This four-week-old Friesian bull calf made €100
  • This four-week-old Friesian bull calf made €135

A small number of Shorthorn calves were present at the sale, with these ranging in price from €60 to €85.

This three-week-old Shorthorn-cross bull calf made €85

Angus and Hereford

The Hereford-cross and Angus-cross bull calves sold from €120, to a top call call of €280 for a month-old calf.

  • This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf made 220
  • This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf made €135
  • This four-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf made €200
  • This four-week-old Angus-cross
    bull calf made €200
  • This four-week-old Angus-cross
    bull calf made €240

Moving to the Hereford-cross and Angus-cross heifer calves, these ranged in price from €100, to €240 for a month-old Hereford-cross heifer.

  • This four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf made €200
  • This four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf made €190
  • These four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves
    made €210 each
  • This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf
    made 140
  • These four-week-old Angus-cross calves
    made 100 each

Contential calves

The continental-cross bull calves on offer consisted predominately of Charolais-cross calves, with the top price on the day coming from one of these calves.

The continental bull calves ranged in price from €200, to a top call of €360 for a three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf.

  • This four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf made 200
  • This three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf made 360
  • This four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf made 200

The continental-cross heifer calves were on offer in larger numbers compared to the bull calves.

The majority of the calves were Charolais-cross and Belgian Blue-cross and ranged in price from €170 to €300.

  • This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer
    calf made €170
  • This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer
    calf made 170
  • This four-week-old Charolais-cross heifer calf made €285
  • This three-week-old Charolais-cross heifer calf made €200
  • This three-week-old Charolais-cross heifer calf made €195
  • This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer
    calf made €200
