The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is set to host its first sale of 2022 on Saturday, March 12, at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon.

The sale will see a total of 92 bulls go under the hammer, with selling getting underway at 12.30p.m.

Before the sale the bulls on offer will be on shown and judged by the well-known Scottish Limousin breeder Martin Irvine; he will begin judging at 8:45a.m.

Irvine started breeding pedigree Limousins in 1983 and is no stranger to Irish Limousin genetics, having purchased the Irish-bred bull ‘Powerful Irish’ who made a big impact in the breed in the UK. Powerful Irish’s sons went on to sell for 13,000gns on a number of occasions and his daughters went for as much as 25,000gns.

Irvine has plenty of experience for his job on Saturday having judged in venues such as Carlisle and Balmoral.

According to a statement from the breed society, the bulls entered in the sale represent some of “the very best high-value Limousin genetics, coming from herds with excellent health status”.

With progeny from over 40 different sires to choose from, the sale will have a bull to suit every production system, with leading French, British and Irish artificial insemination (AI) sires represented on the day.

Some of the sires with progeny on offer at the sale:

Kaprico Eravelle;

Tomschoice Lexicon;

Bavardage;

Derrygullinane Kingbull;

Cameos;

Loyal;

Edenvale Ivor;

EBY;

Ampertaine Gigolo;

Plumtree fantastic;

Lodge hamlet.

A spokesperson for the Limousin society said: “Whether it’s an easy-calving, high-maternal or a proper heavily muscled bull to produce sale-topping weanlings, the bull for the job will be at Elphin.”

Just under 50% of the bulls on offer have an easier calving-difficulty percentage than the breed average, with some as low as 1.7%. And, 90% of the bulls are 5-star on either the terminal or maternal index – or both.

In addition, 50% of the bulls catalogued are either 4- or 5-star for milk and have the potential to breed exceptional suckler cows.

Finally, 91 of the bulls are 4- or 5-star for carcass weight and conformation.

Concluding, the society’s spokesperson said: “All-in-all, there will be a large selection of high-genetic merit Limousin bulls at Elphin Mart on Saturday, offering easy-calving, growth, shape and excellent maternal traits.”

All bulls selling for €4,000 or over at the mart’s sale ring will receive a €400 voucher towards the purchase.

All bulls are:

Export ready on the day of sale;

Fertility tested and come from herds with high health status;

From herds that participate in CHECS Johne’s accredited testing;

From easy-calving bloodlines.

Furthermore, there will be free transport to central locations in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Limousin Society offer a finance package – in conjunction with Ormond Finance – to spread the cost of buying a Limousin stockbull over a few years.

A full catalogue for the sale is available via the society’s website.