Iverk Produce based in Co. Kilkenny has agreed a new €100 million five-year deal with Aldi to supply its 100% Irish-grown and packed potatoes.

The business will supply 150 Aldi stores throughout the country with 24,000t of locally-grown potatoes annually.

The producer is now responsible for supplying 75% of Aldi’s range of Irish rooster, maris piper, maritiema, kerr pinks, golden wonders and baby potatoes.

James O’Shea of Iverk Produce said they were delighted to have agreed a new contract with Aldi. He added:

“This is a massive boost for both our staff and growers in this difficult climate we find ourselves in. Working with Aldi has given us the security to expand and invest in our business and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come.”

Iverk Produce has already been in partnerships with the retailer since 1999 and currently supplies potatoes and carrots. Left to right: James O’Shea, Iverk Produce and Paul Scally, buying director, Aldi Ireland.

Welcoming the new deal, Aldi Ireland group buying director, John Curtin said:

“Iverk has supplied our Irish stores for more than 20 years and we are delighted to further extend our partnership for another five years.”

He added that Aldi is committed to supporting Irish growers.

The retailer is currently working with over 330 Irish food and drink producers and spent €1 billion with its Irish suppliers in 2021, according to Aldi.

Founded by the O’Shea family in 1830, Iverk Produce in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny is one of the largest suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables in Ireland.

The business works with over 50 local growing partners and now employs 150 people full time with a further 35 people employed as part-time staff, according to the business.

Iverk Produce will invest in a new packhouse, the company said, which will bring all their existing lines into a fully-automated system with new racking, fridges and an optical sorter that will allow for future growth and development.