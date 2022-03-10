Today has really been a monumental day. It’s certainly a day I and many farmers will never forget. Not only are we coming out of a pandemic, with the war in Ukraine times are very hard and the decisions made today were no doubt difficult to make.

Today in response to record fuel prices, excise duty will be reduced 20c/L for petrol, 15c/L for diesel and 2c/L for marked gas oil or ‘green’ diesel. This followed the Food Security Committee, created to examine the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on Irish food security.

As of 2016, 265,400 people in this country were employed in the agricultural sector in Ireland.

At the Food Security Committee meeting, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, stated: “I know farmers will rise to the challenge and meet it head on. By working collectively and collaboratively, we can ensure that the sector is insulated against the worst of what might come from supply chain disruptions.”

Support for farmers?

As a farmer in this country, I have no doubt that farmers will rise to the challenge and meet it head on; our occupation means that we are not afraid to put the shoulder to the wheel and get true hard work done.

The 137,500 farms on this island work 24/7, 365 days a year in every kind of weather condition, because the lives of ourselves, our families and our communities depend on it.

That is why I felt so much hope hearing Minister McConalogue’s message about working together, the core belief at the centre of agriculture. It made me proud to be a farmer, I was looking forward to seeing that support, this government has been oh so generous.

Unfortunately, I failed to realise what a comedian Minister McConalogue is, initially I believed it to be a typo.

Advertisement

After finding out it was not a typo, I can see the real truth in this decision. This government has no values. No, I am wrong in saying that, selfishness is a value, just not one I hoped to see in this government.

It is nice to know that once again this government has abandoned the farming community and all rural areas in favour of keeping the city slickers in the city happy.

I am sure your next idea of window boxes for city dwellers to grow a head of lettuce and a few scallions, maybe even a potato, will sustain this country, because the farmers of the country can push no further; well how could we on only two cents? The tooth fairy is more generous.

You will do anything to ensure your own comfort and expect us to sustain this country with hardly a scrap from the table.

It reminds me of Oliver Twist constantly begging for crumbs and being ignored. Well we can be ignored no longer, neither can our families or our communities.

I assume, to squeeze everything out of the Irish people, you will charge extra rent of these window boxes. I am sure imported compost will do a great job sustaining us.

You will support those who matter while leaving the rest of us to try and keep this country running.

From Seamus and Yvonne Quinn, Co. Leitrim.