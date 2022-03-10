A cattle-exporting company based in the south of the country has confirmed to Agriland that it has started sourcing bulls for export to north Africa.

Curzon Livestock has announced it is actively seeking a consignment of 1,500 bulls, ranging in weights and breeds, for export to Lybia.

The livestock-shipping company is seeking Friesian bulls over 250kg and a range of coloured bulls from approximately 500kg upwards.

The shipment is due to set sail for Lybia in mid-March and bulls in the consignment can be up to 30-months of age.

Midlands-based exporter

Meanwhile, a midlands-based exporter has also said it is seeking bulls for export.

Based in Co. Meath, livestock exporting firm Viastar has said that it is currently seeking Angus, Hereford and plainer-type continental bulls ranging in weight from 250-450kg.

Suitable cattle should all have two tags and be free from ringworm.

2022 exports

The total number of Irish cattle exported in the first eight weeks of 2022 is running ahead of figures from the previous two years (2020 and 2021).

According to recent figures from Bord Bia, over 30,500 head of calves, weanlings, stores and adult cattle were exported from the country in the first eight weeks of the year.

This figure is up from the 25,000 head exported in the same time period in 2021 and the 30,000 head exported in the first eight weeks of 2020.

Spain, the Netherlands and Northern Ireland are the three destinations currently taking the most Irish cattle. Northern Ireland has been taking primarily store and finished cattle, while Spain and the Netherlands have been taking primarily dairy-sired calves.

Outside the EU and excluding Northern Ireland, Lybia has taken the largest volume of cattle this year, with over 3,500 cattle exported to the country in the first eight weeks of 2022.