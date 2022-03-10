The Ukrainian National Agrarian Forum (UNAF) has joined Copa-Cogeca, the body representing European farmers and agri-cooperatives, as a new partner organisation.

The development was confirmed during an online meeting yesterday (Wednesday, March 9) between the groups.

The meeting also heard about the extent of the challenges currently facing Ukrainian farmers as a result of the Russian invasion.

Mariia Dudikh, director of UNAF, told the European umbrella group that Ukrainian farmers are experiencing a lack of fuel, seeds and other inputs which are necessary to continue their farming activities.

She also outlined their concerns around food security in Ukraine and worldwide as a result of the ongoing conflict.

“I would like to express our respectfulness to your decision, that allows UNAF to join Copa and Cogeca as a partner organisation. Unfortunately, it happens in the light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, with our country paying the high price for it,” Dudikh stated.

Copa president Christiane Lambert praised the courage of the Ukrainian people.

“It is a great honour to welcome you to the agricultural family of Copa. It is a decision that was taken unanimously and in record time by the members of Copa and Cogeca.

“It is a symbolic and emotional decision, given the situation. It is our way of officially showing you all our support in the ordeal that has hit your country.

‘We know of your commitment. Images reach us every day. As President of Copa and in a personal capacity, I want to reaffirm with great solemnity our solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with you, the farmers of Ukraine,” Lambert said.

Meanwhile, Ramon Armengol, the president of Cogeca, also sent a message of solidarity to the entire Ukrainian agricultural community.

“We feel this aggression that you are suffering as our own. When we see your families leaving their villages and homes, we feel them as ours.

“When we see these families forced to separate, to go into exile, we see them as our own. Do not feel alone, we are with you, we will help you in any way we can,” Armengol stated.