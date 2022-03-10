The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has estimated that agricultural operating surplus in 2021 rose by almost 19% to €3,880.7 million.

It is an increase of nearly €618 million compared to the 2020 figure of €3,262.8 million.

However, the CSO has warned in its preliminary estimates for the sector that there was a “limited availability of complete information” on input costs.

The CSO explained that the figures published today (Thursday, March 10) are provisional and may change when the complete data for 2021 becomes available.

It estimated that intermediate consumption costs rose by 7.2% or €409 million to €6,089 million last year.

The cost of feed rose by almost 16% to €1,768.3 million and fertiliser jumped by nearly 14% to €605.5 million.

Expenditure on energy and lubricants is estimated to have increased by €59.4 million or 15% to €445.2 million.

CSO data

According to the results, the value of goods output at producer prices rose by €1,166.0m (+13.9%) to €9,532.6m.

The value of cereals grew by nearly 46% in 2021 to almost €422 million due to a combination of higher yields and prices.

Although there were higher prices, with production volumes falling by 4.6%, the value of other crops decreased by €13.3 million to €497.1 million.

Milk output value increased by 23% to €3,391.8 million due to higher prices and a 5.5% increase in the volume of milk produced.

The CSO stated the value of cattle production grew by 12.7% to €2,581 million and there was a 20% increase in sheep to €363.3 million.

Despite volumes being up by 2%, the value of pig production dropped by almost 8% to €555.6 million.