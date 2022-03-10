Valtra is fast emerging as one of the more digital technology-driven manufacturers, although it places the emphasis on tractor and implement operation and control, rather than data collection and management.

It has recently expanded the capabilities of its in-house section control system, which is now able to operate up to 96 separate sections in total.

Treble the divisions

Previously, the company’s automated section-control system was able to divide the boom of an ISOBUS-compatible sprayer into 24 or 36 sections. The control of three booms divided into 36 sections each is also possible.

The new Section Control 96 can divide the boom into and up to 96 different sections, while the Multiboom feature makes it possible to simultaneously control up to three different booms fully automatically.

Valtra claims that the new feature is ideal for controlling such implements as ISOBUS-compatible seed drills, sprayers, spreaders and row crop cultivators.

Control over three booms

Even if there are not 96 sections to be operated individually, there is still the ability to manage three booms, or three functions, in 36 different sections.

This has the potential to oversee a seed drill applying three different materials – the seed, the main fertiliser and and a micro nutrient or starter fertiliser.

Updated display

The company suggests that this latest section control development is easy to operate from the screen on its SmartTouch armrest. 4th and 5th Generation tractors will have their software updated when being serviced

The interface on this latest version is similar to the old one, with only the addition of the extra sections.

However, the tractor must already have Valtra Guide auto guidance and ISOBUS implement control installed.

Tractor upgrades

Customers with fourth and fifth generation Valtra tractors who are already using Valtra’s Section Control 36 will have free access to the new features once the tractor’s software is updated at the next scheduled service.

Customers using the 24-section software can purchase the upgrade to the new 96 section.

The upgrade is available for fifth generation Valtra tractors immediately and will be available for fourth generation Valtra tractors later this year.