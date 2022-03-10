Leitrim and Roscommon have been crowned winners of the Aurivo North West Macra King and Queen event.

Liam O’Donnell of Carrigallen Macra took home the king title for Leitrim, while Alanagh Loftus from Elphin-Castlerea Macra who was representing her native Roscommon, was crowned queen.

The event, which took place on March 5, saw Macra na Feirme clubs from counties in the northwest region enter contestants to battle it out to be crowned king and queen, and it was the first Macra event held in the region since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the day, contestants took part in various activities followed by onstage interviews during the banquet meal, as part of the event which is said to be the highlight of the Macra calendar in the northwest.

Speaking about the event, marketing and communications manager at Aurivo and competition judge, Niamh Jinks said:

“Aurivo is delighted to sponsor the North West Macra Kings and Queens event. The Macra na Feirme community is very much part our community at Aurivo.

“We at Aurivo pride ourselves on playing an active role in local communities and our commitment to our 10,000 members, 1,000 milk suppliers, over 650 employees, countless customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Macra groups across the country have begun to host physical events in person once again, as Ireland emerges from the pandemic.

Most recently, Mountmellick Macra in Co. Laois won the FBD annual Capers competition with their show ‘Mountmellick’s World of Entertainment’.

Speaking after the event, AC Reynolds, who also took home the award for best producer on the night, said: