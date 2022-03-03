Last year was a record year, in terms of revenue, for Elphin Mart as its sales turnover reached €277 million.

Despite being forced to navigate a new way of doing business because of, and through, the global Covid-19 pandemic, the mart recorded its best year yet.

A statement from the mart revealed that the 2021 sales turnover of €27.7 million marked an increase of 66% when compared 2019 figures, in a pre-Covid-19 world.

And when compared to 2020, mart sales were up 5% and 40% for cattle and sheep, respectively

Cattle sales to Northern Ireland increased by 50%, relative to 2020.

The mart’s newly appointed chair, Bernard Donohue, has welcomed this continued success for shareholders and loyal customers.

“Elphin has proudly served the farmers of Roscommon, and beyond, since 1961 and I am delighted to announce that 60 years on, sales reached this record level in 2021, despite initial concerns about the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

The prolonged dominance of Covid-19 in society meant that home-cooking increased, which had a knock-on effect on mart trade.

He explained:

“We are well-known for selling prime, quality livestock at Elphin and there was a surge in demand for quality Irish beef in the retail sector at home and abroad, as more and more families cooked in the home during the pandemic.”

Going forward, he said, he will ensure that the mart stays relevant in an evolving world.

“During my tenure as chair, working with the board, we will gather feedback from our shareholders to ensure that the mart’s future strategy is relevant and aligned with the needs of our shareholders, our customers, and our customers’ customers in a rapidly changing world.

“We all have a role to play in delivering a sustainable world, and Elphin Mart will continue to play its part in this regard,” he said.

The board of Elphin Mart has expressed its thanks to outgoing chair, Pat Dockery; outgoing mart manager, Gerry Connellan; and outgoing mart secretary, Carmelita Caslin, for their “outstanding work, commitment and drive over the past number of years”.

Recently appointed mart manager, Kevin Caslin is a Roscommon native who worked with Dawn Meats in Ballyhaunis, prior to joining the team at Elphin Mart.

Commenting on the record results, he also thanked thank the board, shareholders and loyal customers “who continue to make the mart the success it is today”.