While estate agents often focus on site potential when it comes to dilapidated houses on farms, farmers are realising that there is a growing cohort willing to buy these properties for renovation projects, according to Maggie Molloy of the hit RTÉ series ‘Cheap Irish Homes‘.

In recent decades a lot of value hasn’t been placed on derelict farm houses or cottages, but this is changing as evidenced by the response to ‘Cheap Irish Homes’ which is returning for a third series, and also by her Instagram account, Maggie said.

Over the years she has driven past so many of these forgotten houses throughout the country, wondering if the farmers would sell them, and now many are freeing them up for sale, she said.

“There is no shortage of these houses. There are so many of them at the bottom of lanes and fields. A lot of farmers are now coming around to the idea that they are worth money,” said Maggie.

In some cases, farmers have figured out unusual layouts where several new builds sprung up around parents’ homes which then fell derelict, Maggie said.

“In these cases, you can have a little cottage stuck in the middle of a farmyard but new layouts are often figured out,” she added.

Buying cheap rural houses

Maggie bought a two storey farmhouse in north Tipperary in 2004 when she was in her early 20s.

“It is set in a traditional vernacular farmyard with a red hay barn at the back of a farm. The land was sold to a farmer who didn’t want the house,” she said.

Inspired by her own property bargain, Maggie went on to hit the road in search of cheap Irish homes “outside the speed limits” as she puts it. She has had an enthusiastic response from young couples and individuals keen to escape to the country and dodge rising house prices.

Just last week she came across a house outside Swinford, Co. Mayo, which was on the market for €30,000 and which was expected to go ‘sale agreed’ for €38,000.

“It had a decent roof and was dry on the inside. It needed to be reconnected to electricity and other work done but it was on 8ac, with six or seven outbuildings, down a good lane,” said Maggie.

“It was in a lovely area and when I put the details online, my followers went crazy for it. Sometimes people see good prices but think the houses will sell for a much higher price.”

There are a lot of pluses to rural living and many people are happy to ‘up sticks’ and commute when it means they can return home in the evening to serene settings, Maggie said. The increased popularity of remote working has also prompted more people to leave cities and towns, she said.

The search is on

Maggie, along with building engineer Kieran McCarthy, is on the road again in search of more great property bargains.

For this new eight-part series, Maggie is looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of some hands-on work.

“Often cheap Irish homes will need a bit of love, so enthusiasm for a spot of DIY and some elbow grease will go a long way,” she said.

“If you’re handy with a cement mixer, you’ve come to the right place,” Maggie said.

In return, she will reveal the kind of properties many would never have thought were within reach.

“Whether it’s a cute cottage, parochial house or country pub dream, with insider advice and encouragement from our experts, it is possible,” said Maggie.

Anyone open to relocating and actively looking to move, is invited to get in touch. Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between April and September.