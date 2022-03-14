Renewable energy company, Local Power Ltd. has announced the establishment of an Expert Project Team to support the development of a biomethane and biofertiliser industry in Ireland.

The company said that a biomethane and biofertilser industry founded on organic wastes from the agri-food sector would reduce Ireland’s dependence on imported chemical fertilisers, much of which is imported directly from Russia and eastern Europe.

It added that the massive increases in the price of gas and fertilisers present an opportunity for Ireland to move immediately to support the development of such an industry.

Climate goals

Local Power Ltd. claims that a biomethane and biofertiliser industry will help Ireland achieve its ‘net zero targets’ in reducing carbon emissions.

A sustainable supply of gas can be secured from widely available Irish feedstock sources, enhancing energy security and supporting local circular economies, it added.

Launching an expert project team to support the development of a biomethane and biofertiliser industry in Ireland, Local Power managing director, Pat Smith, said that if ever there was a need for the Government and industry to move, it is now.

He said: “Opportunities are developing to work together to deliver secure supplies of local renewable gas to local communities and businesses. A meaningful government support structure is now needed.

“Local Power Ltd. is working with our international partners Ixora Energy, BIOGEST and Nereus on a significant organic fertiliser pilot project using nano-filtration technology on an existing BIOGEST anaerobic digestion plant in the UK.

“This system produces clean water and a renewable fertiliser digestate from the residue of the biomethane production process,” he added.

“This fertiliser is high quality and easily used by farmers in grassland and crop production systems. The technology will also contribute to addressing nitrate and phosphate management issues and support the agri-food sector in meeting its carbon reduction targets.”

Biomethane experts

Smith said that the project team includes world leaders in anaerobic digestion (AD) technology, BIOGEST, that have built multiple biomethane plants in the UK and Europe.

Ixora Energy managing director, Darren Stockley, commented: “Energy security is more important than ever. Anaerobic digestion presents a wonderful opportunity to produce energy locally and create employment opportunities in the local circular economy.

“Anaerobic digestion also underpins the security of supplies for local food through the creation of renewable fertilisers that significantly reduce the reliance on imported artificial fertilisers, which are dependent on supply chains often at the mercy of conflicts and market fluctuations.”

The Local Power team includes Paul O Reilly, a renewable energy specialist with expertise in the planning and permitting requirements to successfully develop anaerobic digestion plants in Ireland, and AD developer, BIOGEST, an Austrian company and leader in efficiently extracting biomethane from agricultural-based feedstocks.

Smith added that farmer, industry and government involvement was central to developing this sustainable opportunity.