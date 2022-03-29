A significant change in temperature is on its way as a cold front pushes down over Ireland affecting growing conditions for farmers, according to the national forecaster Met Éireann.

Due to cold air from Scandinavia, colder weather will return from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 30) with a chance of frost and temperatures as low as -3° to +1° at night.

Afternoon temperatures for most of the country tomorrow will be between 5° to 8°, milder in Munster and west Connacht with highs of 8° to 11°.

Met Eireann meteorologist, Brandon Creagh said:

“It’s going to get noticeably colder as an anticyclone over Iceland will bring cold northerly winds over Ireland on Wednesday and into Thursday. Showers will develop over the eastern half of the country with a slight risk of wintry precipitation over high ground.”

Ahead of the colder weather, conditions will remain mainly dry tonight, however cloud will build from the north during the night and mist and fog patches will develop in mostly light northerly or variable breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Lowest temperatures will range between 1° to 5° generally, dipping lower locally tonight.

Meteorologist Brandon Creagh added:

“It’ll be important to bring plants indoors that are sensitive to cold. Also, farmers and gardeners should be aware that growing conditions will not be as good as they have been recently.”

The national forecaster said that the colder spell may come as a bit of a surprise as temperatures over the last week have been well into the mid to high teens – above average for the time of year.

The highest temperature of 2022 to this point was recorded last Sunday (March 27) with 18.9° at Newport Furnace, Co. Mayo.

National outlook

Conditions will remain cooler throughout the country on Thursday (March 31) with highest temperatures of 5° to 9° in mostly moderate northerly winds. At night, temperatures will again drop to -3° to 0°, with frost developing again in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Highs of 6° to 9°, the national forecaster said, will be reached on Friday (April, 1) with temperatures again dropping to -2° to +2° at night with light northerly breezes backing westerly.

Met Éireann expects sunny spells and showers on Saturday (March 2) with highest temperatures of 8° to 10° and some uncertainty for Sunday (March 3) with the possibility of widespread rain.