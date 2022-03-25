The warm and mostly dry weather conditions are set to continue over the weekend and into the early days of next week, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said that any mist and fog will clear this morning (Friday, March 25) to leave a bright sunny day. There will be some scattered cloud in the north and in Leinster, where there may be an odd shower.

Winds will be light and daytime temperatures will range from 14° to 17°.

Mist and fog patches could form overnight in the clear and calm conditions, temperatures will fall back to between 1° and 4°.

Met Éireann stated that tomorrow will be another clear and sunny day with light winds and temperatures of 13° to 17°.

It will stay dry on Saturday night but there will be some cloud in the east. Winds will stay light allowing for mist and fog to develop in temperatures of 1° to 4°.

There will be more good sunny spells on Sunday. The forecaster said that there may be some cloud in the west. Highest temperatures will reach 13° to 17° in light southeasterly winds.

It will remain clear on Sunday night and winds will be light.

Conditions will stay calm, dry and sunny on Monday. However, there could be isolated showers where cloud develops. Temperatures will be 13° to 16° and winds will be light.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mostly dry to start, some showers could develop later in the day. The winds will turn northerly and temperatures will range from 12° to 14°. Overnight, those temperatures will drop close to freezing.

Met Éireann has forecast that a change is expected on Wednesday with scattered showers and cooler temperatures of 6° to 9° in the northerly winds.