High pressure is set to dominate this week bringing mostly dry and sunny conditions, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has said that temperatures will climb into the mid-teens over the coming days.

The favourable conditions are currently forecast to last into next weekend too.

Met Éireann

Today (Monday, March 21) will be cloudy with some sunny spells in parts with moderate southeasterly breezes.

Temperatures will reach 11° to 15°; it will feel coolest in eastern and southern coastal areas.

It will remain dry tonight with some clear spells. The southeasterly breezes will freshen on coasts and temperatures will fall back to between 3° to 8°.

Tuesday (March 22) will be sunny and dry but there may be a few showers during the afternoon. The southeasterly breezes will ease as the day progresses.

It will feel warmest in the midlands, west and north as daytime temperatures reach 12° to 16°.

Overnight, it will be mainly dry and chilly under clear skies, however cloud is set to build in the southwest bringing some showers. Temperatures will be 2° to 6° in light southeasterly breezes, some frost may form in the east and north.

It will be dry and sunny on Wednesday (March 23) with temperatures ranging from 13° to 17°. The southeasterly breezes will remain light in most areas.

It will be chilly on Wednesday night under the clear skies, the mercury will tumble back to between 1° and 4°. The calm conditions will allow mist and fog to form towards dawn and grass frost is also possible.

Thursday is forecast to be mild, sunny and dry with daytime temperatures reaching up to 18°.

Met Éireann has said that current indications suggest that the high pressure will continue on Friday and over the weekend, but it may turn a little cooler.