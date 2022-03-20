Global agri-technology company, Devenish, hosted a very special guest at its ‘Devenish Lands’ in Dowth, Co. Meath on Saturday (March 19) when HRH The Princess Royal visited the internationally recognised research farm.

While there, she learned about climate-smart farming, biodiversity, and human health.

The Devenish Lands at Dowth is an internationally recognised research farm, set within the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage Site. It features Neolithic monuments built over a period of 4,000-6,000 years ago by Ireland’s first farming communities.

Company executive chairman, Dr. Owen Brennan said: “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to share the work we are doing to develop more sustainable farming and food solutions.”

During the tour of the farm, The Princess Royal met with members of the Devenish team including Dr. Cornelia Grace and Jane Shackleton who gave an overview of the HeartLand Project.

Advertisement

This project is focused on livestock production systems supporting environmental sustainability while producing health promoting food. HRH The Princess Royal is pictured with Devenish executive chairman Dr. Owen Brennan during a farm tour of the Devenish Lands at Dowth. Image source: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

HRH The Princess Royal heard from farmers taking part in the ARCZero project, a European Innovation Partnership, which measures and manages carbon flows at farm level.

Professor Alice Stanton, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Devenish director of human health spoke to The Princess Royal about the value of nutrient-rich animal-sourced foods in healthy, sustainable human diets.

The visit also saw HRH review with Dr. Ni Lionain the findings at the recently discovered Neolithic passage tomb at Dowth Hall.