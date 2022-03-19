On Saturday (March 12) the Connemara/Mayo Blackface Breeding group held a special spring sale at Maam Cross Mart.

The sale, a first of its kind for the relatively new group, was deemed a success by the group’s organisers, Agriland was told.

It which saw prices on the day reach a top of €305.

An 80% clearance rate was achieved on the day, which saw dry hoggets and in-lamb ewes on offer.

Prices for the dry hoggets ranged from €95 up to €225, while in-lamb ewes traded from €100 up to €305.

Prize winning in-lamb ewes:

First prize ewes: Martin J Kerrigan, Gleantrague with two ewes in-lamb carrying a single lamb each sold for €305/head;

Second prize ewes: Dean Kerrigan, Gleantrague, with two ewes in-lamb carrying a single lamb each sold for €230/head;

Third prize ewes: Padraig Kerrigan, Maamtrasna, with two ewes in-lamb carrying twins sold for €220/head.

Prize winning dry hoggets:

First-prize dry hoggets: Brendan Joyce, Recess – five hoggets sold for €225/head;

Second-prize dry hoggets: Fionnbharr Gallagher, Achill – five hoggets sold for €140/head;

Third-prize dry hoggets: Sean Mooney, Achill four hoggets sold for €140/head.

A spokesperson for the group said: “A huge ‘well done’ to all involved with running this new show and sale and especially to the Connemara/Mayo Blackface Breeding committee and a thank you to the judge Sean Corrigan and John Scarry, for scanning all the stock.

“Thanks to all members who showed stock and to all buyers who came and purchased stock, we hope they are lucky for you. And, lastly, thanks to Mamm Cross Mart and staff for all their help.”