A vasectomised bull could potentially be a useful tool on your farm during the breeding season that lies ahead.

The breeding season might seem like a long way off, but on many farms it is due to start in just a little over a month.

The use of artificial insemination (AI) has increased on farms as many farmers see the benefit of using it compared to having a stockbull.

But to ensure that you are serving cows at the correct time, heat detection is important.

Heat detection

Tail paint and scratch cards have become popular on Irish dairy farms, but at times it can be difficult to determine if a cows is ‘on’ or not – particularly if a cow has a silent heat.

Because of this, heats can often be missed, which can lead to a cow’s calving interval increasing.

You often have a cow that doesn’t show any sign of heat, which may lead you to believe that she has an issue, but when she is checked no issue can be found

Vasectomised bull

This is where the use of a teaser bull can have an advantage to dairy farmers. The teaser bull should be able to detect cows which are in heat, silent or not.

A vasectomised bull with a chin ball will clearly mark cows in heat, that can then be served to AI.

If you are considering using a teaser bull it is important that the procedure takes place at least eight weeks before you plan on using him.

This allows the bull to recover from the surgery and ensures that they cannot put cows in-calf.