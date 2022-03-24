Grassland seed provider Germinal has announced additional developments to its management structure in Ireland.

A leadership team for the business will be established as part of a wider group strategy to align its approach more closely in Ireland, New Zealand and Great Britain to maximise the benefits for customers in all areas.

Sales manager for Germinal Northern Ireland, David Little will move to head up Germinal Ireland’s sales function on an interim basis. He is an experienced member having advised and supported customers for over ten years, the business said.

Group managing director, William Gilbert confirmed that Michael Slattery will therefore leave the company with immediate effect.

Michael Slattery took on the role of managing director at the end of last year and was based at the distribution and administrative base in Co. Tipperary.

Germinal will shortly be recruiting for an operations manager to join the management team and to oversee the Tipperary site, as well as recruiting for new colleagues in its sales and warehouse teams.

Commenting on the development, group managing director, William Gilbert said:

“As we approach the new grass season, we continue to build our investment in innovation so that Germinal remains at the forefront of global grass and forage research, progressing an agenda for productivity and climate-smart grass and forage.

“We are confident that this approach, combined with the restructuring of our management team, will ensure we remain well-placed to support our customers and the farmers and amenity customers we serve across Ireland in these challenging times,” Gilbert added.