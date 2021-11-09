Grassland seed provider Germinal Ireland has announced the appointment of a new managing director.

Michael Slattery will take up the role early next month, and will be based at Germinal’s distribution and administrative base in Co. Tipperary, the company announced today (Tuesday, November 9).

Up to now, Slattery has held the position of managing director for Drummonds, the feed, seed and grain merchant in the northeast, a role he has held since 2009. Michael Slattery

Prior to his stint in Drummonds, Slattery spent eight years with major purchasing and marketing group Acorn Independent Merchants, as its CEO.

He holds a Degree in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin (UCD) and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

Commenting on his new role, Slattery said: “I have enjoyed being at Drummonds, but now is the right time for me personally to make this change. I am delighted to be joining Germinal…and look forward to the opportunity to help Ireland’s livestock farmers leverage the competitive advantage of grass-based production by utilising Germinal’s forage varieties.”

Advertisement

William Gilbert, group managing director of Germinal in the UK, said: “This is an exciting time for Germinal and I am pleased to welcome Michael to lead our business in Ireland.

“His deep knowledge and understanding of agriculture and wider agricultural supply trade, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, will help us continue to grow our business and support our agricultural and amenity customers through these rapidly changing times.”

Germinal, which was founded in 1825, supplies grassland seed to the Irish, UK and New Zealand markets.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it would cease its operations in the cereal market to focus on forage and amenity seeds in a move to restructure the business.

Germinal will cease production and marketing of cereal varieties in the Irish market from January 1 next (2022).