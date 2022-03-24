The European Parliament has called for immediate and substantial food aid to Ukraine, and for the EU to make its food production more independent.

This call comes following the adoption of a resolution on the need for an urgent EU action plan to ensure food security in and outside the EU following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was adopted today (Thursday, March 24) with 413 votes in favour, 120 against, and 49 abstentions.

Food aid for Ukrainian people

Given the severe impact the Russian attack on Ukraine will have on food security for Ukrainians, Parliament called for robust long-term humanitarian food aid for Ukraine from both the EU, and at the international level.

It said the EU should also open food corridors to and from Ukraine, serving as an alternative to closed Black Sea ports, while Ukrainian farmers should be provided with scarce seeds, fuels, and fertilisers.

A more independent EU

MEPs say the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have made it apparent that the EU needs to reduce its dependence on imports from too few suppliers.

They called for a diversification of supply from third countries, and demanded in the short-erm that the Commission assesses how to cushion the impact of high fertiliser prices on farmers.

To reduce the dependence on fertiliser imports in the long-term, Parliament proposed a switch to alternative organic sources of nutrients for agriculture and support for agricultural innovation.

Increasing EU production and help for farmers in Ukraine

Given the disruption to agricultural imports, MEPs also said that domestic food production must be increased and agricultural land should be used only for the production of food and feed.

To address immediate needs, MEPs want it to be possible for farmers to use fallow land for the production of protein crops in 2022.

The Commission should also provide support for worst-affected sectors and should mobilise the crisis reserve of €479 million. Member states should also, according to MEPs, be allowed to grant broad, rapid and flexible state aid to operators on the agricultural market.

Copa-Cogeca welcomes adoption

The representative body of European farmers and agri-cooperatives, Copa-Cogeca has welcomed the adoption:

“It is reassuring to see many political parties coming together on the crucial topic of food security, especially given the impact of the current crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” a spokesperson said.

“As the motion rightfully acknowledges, food security does not only mean the availability of food supplies but also affordability which affects the low-income part of society the most.”

Equally relevant, the representative body said, is the call for all efforts to safeguard the upcoming sowing and production season in Ukraine, to which Copa-Cogeca members are ready to assist in collaboration with its Ukrainian partner organisation, UNAF.