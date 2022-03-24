The government is being called on to “send a strong signal” on supporting farmers by fully accessing the range of supports announced this week by the European Commission to protect food security.

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 23), the commission announced a €500 million fund for food producers.

Of that, Ireland will receive just over €15 million. Each member state can then provide further funding up to 200% of their national envelope, i.e. a further €30 million approximately in Ireland’s case.

In other words, the government is entitled to make around €47 million available to Irish producers. A range of other non-funding measures to maintain food security were also put on the table by the commission.

Reacting to these measures, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said this afternoon: “Our government can send a strong signal on intent here by stepping up to support farmers.”

The association also welcomed the commission decision to allow all crops to be grown on fallow land, which, it said, will help to boost feedstock in the country.

IFA president Tim Cullinan stressed the urgency needed to address the inputs crisis if farmers “are to produce the food that’s required”.

“The renewed focus on food security is vital, given the pressures on the supply chain.

“The commission also announced safety net measures to support the income of pig farmers, who have been hardest hit by spiraling feed costs,” Cullinan said.

Advertisement

On the commission’s decision to allow a higher rate of advanced payment for farm schemes this year, the IFA called for further clarity on this point.

The commission says that support is needed for producers in sectors where input costs are “rising to unsustainable levels and where products cannot find their normal market outlet”.

Member states are being asked to design measures which contribute to food security or address market imbalances. The measures “should target farmers who are the hardest hit by the crisis”.

Producers will be prioritised if they engage in activities that pursue one of the following goals: circular economy; nutrient management; efficient use of resources; and environmental and climate-friendly production methods.