Food producers in Ireland will be in line to receive €15 million out of a €500 million EU fund to bolster food security.

The European Commission has confirmed a range of measures to address food security concerns in the EU, including a €500 million support package and temporary exemptions to some scheme regulations.

The measures come on foot of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Agriland reported on Monday (March 21) that the commission was considering a range of options and measures in response. These measures have been confirmed in a statement by the commission today.

The €500 million support package will include use of the EU’s crisis reserve. Member states can provide funding to farmers to contribute to food security; or address market disturbances due to increased input costs or trade restrictions.

The commission says that support for farmers engaged in sustainable practices should be prioritised, while also ensuring that measures target the sectors and farmers who are the hardest hit by crisis.

Ireland will receive €15,754,693 from the fund. Member states must notify the commission by June 30 of what measures they will take for food security, their intended impact, and the criteria for granting the aid.

It will also be possible for member states to put forward their own exchequer funding for these measures up to 200% of the amount of EU funding they receive.

This means that Irish producers may be able to avail of around €45 million (€15 million from the EU and €30 million in co-funding), if the government choses to take this option.

The commission says that support is needed for producers in sectors where input costs are “rising to unsustainable levels and where products cannot find their normal market outlet”.

Member states are being asked to design measures which contribute to food security or address market imbalances. The measures “should target farmers who are the hardest hit by the crisis”.

Producers will be prioritised if they engage in activities that pursue one of the following goals: circular economy; nutrient management; efficient use of resources; and environmental and climate friendly production methods.

Member states are also asked to ensure that, when farmers are not the direct beneficiaries of the payments of EU aid, the economic benefit of the aid is “passed on to them in full”.