Further measures will be needed from government and the agriculture industry to improve profitability in tillage farming, according to the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG).

The representative body has welcomed the targeted intervention package for the tillage sector approved by the Cabinet yesterday (Tuesday, March 22).

Over €12 million has been committed to the Tillage Incentive Scheme, a multi-species sward scheme, including red clover, and additional protein crop supports.

IGGG stated that the funding “recognises the immense importance of tillage farming in Ireland”.

It acknowledged the “swift action” of Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in making the package available as spring crops are planted.

“Our message has always been that we need more tillage in Ireland, from meeting national climate change targets to security of a fully-traceable supply of native Irish grain/ legumes for the country.

“The ‘cull’ of Irish tillage acreage in recent decades has the government taking avoidable action today,” IGGG outlined.

The group believes that the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform will penalise full-time productive tillage farmers.

“This contrasts with this week’s announcement where the increase of tillage is being urgently encouraged. Surely Ireland’s CAP plan needs revisiting now?



“The current war has opened many eyes on how we produce our food and how dependent we are on imports, including genetically modified (GM) grains.

“Today is one step forward, however it does little to alleviate the financial strains on current tillage production whether it is hard sought expensive fertiliser and diesel or the extremely stretched credit facilities many have to negotiate presently.

“We need many more steps to be taken by government and the industry in general to make tillage farming more profitable. There are routes to do so. The most obvious way to increase our tillage land base,” IGGG said.