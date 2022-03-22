A targeted intervention package for the tillage sector and a multi-species swards initiative worth more than €12 million, has been approved today (Tuesday, March 22) by Cabinet.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and that Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has received backing for the proposal, which aims to support the production of more native crops, and crops with a low demand for chemical fertiliser.

Farmers intending to avail of this support must declare the relevant crops on their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application.

Officials at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are set to engage with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, as well as the European Commission, in the coming days to finalise the package.

While details of the three aspects of the intervention package were revealed earlier today, Cabinet approval this afternoon has firmed up some additional components of the scheme.

Key elements of the scheme

Tillage Incentive Scheme

For area of crops to be eligible, the land must not have been in tillage production in 2021. A payment of €400/ha is proposed. The proposed budget is €10 million. Farmers should declare the relevant crops on their 2022 BPS application.

Advertisement

Protein crops supports

This is to encourage farmers to grow protein crops such as peas, beans, lupins and combi-crops in 2022.

Some €3 million is provided for under the EU-funded Protein Aid Scheme; a further €1.2 million is proposed to be provided to guarantee a payment of €300/ha for beans, peas and lupins; and €150/ha for combi-crops (cereal/protein mix).

Farmers should declare the relevant crops on their 2022 BPS application.

Multi-Species Sward Scheme, including support for red clover

This is to promote environmentally sustainable methods of farming, and greatly reduce nitrogen fertiliser, while maintaining forage yields.

This measure will be delivered by the DAFM in cooperation with participating agri-retailers and co-operatives throughout the country. It will support the establishment of approximately 12,000ha of multi-species swards and approximately 4,000ha of the red-clover silage mix.