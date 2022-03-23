The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called for a VAT exemption on low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher explained that such an exemption should apply to LESS equipment bought by farmers.

“LESS has become a huge part of our climate action strategy but the cost of putting it in place is just too great for most.

“The fact that VAT on a standard 2,500-gallon spreader can be upwards of €10,000 is a huge factor and one that should be addressed if we are serious about making this equipment the norm,” the ICSA president stated.

“LESS has proven itself to be very efficient at reducing emissions and as it is becoming more compulsory, we must consider all options when it comes to farmers’ ability to get on board financially.

“While there are grants available through the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), the reality is that the price of this equipment has escalated dramatically in the past few years and the grant is not enough to make the slurry tanker affordable,” he added.

Kelleher outlined that the precarious nature of the current global situation demands that we do things differently.

“We are in very challenging times with costs rising all around us. For too long farmers have been expected to go the extra mile on climate action and for very little reward.

“It’s clear that this cannot go on and in the interest of food security and keeping our climate ambitions on track this proposal must be given careful consideration,” the ICSA president concluded.