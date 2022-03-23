The dry weather over the last number of days has been welcomed on dairy farms, with grazing conditions improving and farmers now able to get cows out.

On drier farms cows have been out for the last number of weeks, but farms on heavy soils have found getting animals out to be challenging.

The spring overall on most farms has been a challenge, with most farms drier in January than February, which made getting cows out to grass difficult.

Looking ahead

The weather forecast for the week ahead looks good, with temperatures set to reach 11° to 15°.

This should lead to a boost in grass growth that many will have been seeking.

According to Pasturebase Ireland, growth rates of 53kg dry matter [DM]/ha is expected in Leinster, 46kg DM/ha in Munster, 46kg DM/ha in Connacht and 48kg DM/ha in Ulster.

With input costs being so high it is important that you maximise the amount of grass in your cows’ diets.

Advertisement

Where grass is in good supply you can consider reducing the amount of concentrates being fed; where silage is being fed consider reducing it or stopping.

The breeding season is fast approaching and if you have not already done so, you should consider turning out your bulling heifers.

Grazing

On heavier farms, where grazing conditions are still not ideal, continue to use on/off grazing.

This allows you to get some grass in your cows’ diet, without causing damage to land.

The use of spur-roadways are also useful to get cows to grass without causing damage to land.

As the weather looks set to improve the focus should be on how long cows can go out for, rather that whether or not they can go out.

In a year where input costs are high, grass continues to be the cheapest feed on farms and maximising its use to its full potential should be your focus.