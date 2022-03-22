A renewable energy company is set to offer farmers 17.5c/kWh for solar PV panel electricity generation.

The price will be offered by Arden Energy, who are partnered with another renewable energy company, Local Power.

The export price will be offered to farms and businesses that are producing electricity through installed solar PV panels.

Commenting on the price, Pat Smith, managing director of Local Power, said: “Arden Energy’s offer of a guaranteed export price of 17.5c/kWh sends a clear message on what current market prices for energy are.”

Smith explained that the offer will be fixed for one year, with an annual review thereafter and a kWh price set, based on “prevailing market conditions”.

Smith also urged farmers and businesses coming out of bought-in electricity contracts to “be careful about entering into high-priced kWh fixed-term contracts when energy prices are so high and remain volatile”.

Smith founded Local Power in 2016, originally to offer guidance to Irish consumers on solar PV. It has previously partnered with renewable technology company Solarwatt, as well as electricians in various parts of the country.

The company says it has “installed solar panels in almost every county in Ireland, with installs ranging from 2kWp [kilowatt peak] to 400kWp”.

Local Power has also partnered with American electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company ChargePoint to “ensure Irish customers have access to a futureproofed EV charging solution”.

The company’s partner in the solar PV generation price offer, Arden Energy, is based in Dublin and was established with the aim of integrating electricity supply with energy management services and “partnering with customers to reduce their bills through competitive tariffs and improved efficiency”.

The company buys electricity generated from renewable generators in Ireland, including solar, wind, hydro or biomass generation.

According to it’s website, its clients include the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and Dublin City Council.