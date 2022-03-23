Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced the appointment of Mary Hurley as the new secretary general of the department.

Hurley was appointed to the position following an open competition run by the public appointments service and the top level appointments committee (TLAC).

Welcoming Hurley into the position, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to welcome Mary on board as secretary general and I am looking forward to working with her in revitalising rural Ireland and making our communities better places to live, work and raise a family.”

Prior to this appointment, Hurley served as assistant secretary at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Previously, she also held responsibility for policy areas including community and rural development, regeneration, fire and emergency management, homelessness and local government.

Over the course of her career, Hurley has also worked across a number of other departments, including the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, where she played a key role in the 1916 commemorations.

“Mary has gained a wealth of experience across the public service and I have no doubt she will make a significant contribution to her role as secretary general,” Humphreys added.

Development support package

The minister’s department has been active over recent months rolling out funding for a number of rural and community initiatives.

Most recently, Minister Humphreys announced a support package of more than €150 million to transform rural towns and communities throughout 2022.

The minister detailed multiple funding streams that will revitalise town centres, combat dereliction, promote remote working and enhance communities.

As part of this package, Humphreys announced the introduction of a new community centres investment fund which will invest €15 million in the upgrade and refurbishment of community buildings across the country.

Other investment initiatives announced include investment in remote working and connectivity, outdoor amenities, rural regeneration projects and funding to help communities bounce back from the pandemic.