The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it is aware of an incident on a farm in Co. Longford yesterday (Monday, March 28) which resulted in a man being injured.

It is understood that the man was hurt following a fall from a height in a farmyard in the Carrickboy area.

A spokesperson for the HSA told Agriland that it is “aware of the incident, and the matter is currently under investigation”.

They added that no further details are available at this time.

Longford tractor incident

Meanwhile, a man is still recovering in hospital from injuries he sustained when a tractor he was driving overturned outside Granard in Longford on Sunday (March 27).

The man who is aged in his 60s had been dropping machinery off at the Longford Ploughing Championships, which was being held in the north Longford town.

Advertisement

It is believed that the man – who lives locally – was returning to his home when the incident occurred around 11:00a.m. He was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that investigations into the single-vehicle collision are ongoing.

It was the first county ploughing championships in Longford in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Longford county councillor PJ Reilly – representing the Granard Municipal District – said that the man is well known in the area, adding that locals were “shocked” by the incident.

Reilly wished the injured man well, and highlighted that, during agricultural events like a county ploughing championship, the safety of those involved will always be the first concern.