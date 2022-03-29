The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has elected Christine Adams as the 36th president of the society.

Adams lives in Macosquin in Co. Derry with her husband Edwin, a retired farmer who was once vice-president of the society and to this day, remains a member of RUAS and sits on the sheep shearing committee.

Adams herself first joined RUAS in 1994 and has served on Council for 26 years from 1996, having first been elected as a member of the works committee, and then moving to become a member and chairman of both the horticulture and catering committees.

She has a great interest in the Women’s Institute (WI) of Northern Ireland, having been a member of Macosquin WI for 58 years. She was elected to the WI Executive and served on the Balmoral sub-committee for nine years and was chairman of the committee for six of those years.

Commenting on her appointment, Adams said:

“I am very humbled and honoured to be elected as president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

“Being elected within this role, it provides me with the perfect opportunity to promote women in the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland and I will endeavour to fulfil this position to the best of my ability.”

Christine’s first engagement as president of RUAS will be the Balmoral show running from Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 14, at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.