Sire selection is an important part of the breeding season, which is fast approaching on farms.

The use of artificial insemination (AI) on farms has accelerated the genetic gains made within the national herd, which has resulted in higher levels of fertility and milk solids being produced.

The benefits of AI cannot be questioned as it allows farmers to use the best sires on their herd, and allows for continuous improvements to be made.

Sire

The issue on a lot of farms is how closely related the selected sires are.

This is a bit like putting all your eggs in one basket.

(IG) Kilfeacle Pivotal’s is one such bull that farmers are getting caught out with. Pivotal has sired a large number of bulls in AI stations and is likely to be the sire of more in the future.

Pivotal was sired by (IG) Longview Reliable (LWR) who also has a number of bulls still active in AI.

It is important when finalising a bull selection that the sire of your selected bulls is also checked.

Advertisement

Almost all of the AI companies operating in Ireland will have an (IG) Doonmanagh Seville; (IG) Ballygowen Albert; (IG) Longview Reliable (LWR); (IG) Kilfeacle Pivotal; (IG) Lauragh Evert (LHZ); or (IG) Olcastletown Ronaldo-sired bull.

So, with that in mind, selecting bulls from different AI companies won’t solve this problem.

EBI

This issue often arises through farmers selecting sires that will give them calves with the highest economic breeding index (EBI) possible, or focusing too much on one trait.

A balance is important when selecting sires and not getting over focused on one trait is key.

Farmers should use the tools available, i.e. sire advice, and select a balanced team for the breeding season.

Opening the catalogue and simply selecting the highest EBI bulls, will only result in having bulls that are related.

Match your cows to bulls and before the season starts, have a sire and back-up sire selected for each of your cows.