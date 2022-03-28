Following two years of postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 300 students have officially graduated from Teagasc Ballyhaise College in Co. Cavan.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue recently presented the Level 6 students of the 2020 and 2021 classes with their awards and certificates.

Seanog McCormack from Kiltale, Dunsany, Meath was named as the overall student of year from 2021. He also received his Level 6 Advanced Certificate in drystock management.

The 2020 overall student of the year went to Robert O’Mara from Castlepollard, Westmeath, who also received his Level 6 Advanced Certificate in dairy herd management. Pictured at The Teagasc Ballyhaise College Student Awards Presentation held in The Cavan Crystal Hotel from left John Kelly (Principal Ballyhaise College), Oliver Tierney (Former Deputy Principal Ballyhaise College) Robert O’Mara (Overall Student of The Year Award Winner for 2019-2020) receives his award from Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue TD (Minister for Agriculture, Food & The Marine) and Dr Anne-Marie Butler (Head of Education Teagasc).

Principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise College, John Kelly pointed out that in the early years there were fewer than 40 students attending the college annually.

However, this academic year, 352 students enrolled on first year courses with over 800 learners attending the various courses on offer in the college.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, who recently announced funding of €3 million for new student accommodation in Ballyhaise, congratulated the graduates.

“The education you have received during your time at college will stay with you through your careers in farming. This is just the first step on your journey and the opportunities for lifelong learning are greater now than ever.

“Despite the challenges facing our great sector at present, it is a hugely exciting industry with boundless possibilities for progression,” the minister said.



Director of Teagasc Knowledge Transfer, Dr Stan Lalor noted that students in the college completed their programmes on schedule despite the challenges Covid-19 presented.

He reminded the graduates of the importance of building sustainability into all aspects of agricultural production.