Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, performed the sod-turning duty on new student accommodation at Teagasc Ballyhaise College in Co. Cavan, as he announced investment of €3 million in the project.

Ballyhaise agricultural college is one of four Teagasc education and training facilities. Located in Co. Cavan, it is the sole college providing vocational forestry education, as well as courses in poultry and pig production.

Accommodation for students on site is critical due to the location of the college in a rural location as it means that students are close to both the theoretical and practical aspects of learning at the college, Teagasc said in a statement.

This announcement is the latest in a series of projects carried out at the college since 2013 to the tune of €2.9 million including a campus-wide biomass heating system; new dairy cubicle house; and the refurbishment of a derelict buildings into classrooms.

Planning permission for the new development is currently is being sought.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Minister McConalogue said: “Education is the key to driving generational renewal in the agriculture sector. We must ensure that the best and brightest have an excellent education to help drive improvements in the future.

“Ballyhaise college is critical to providing agricultural education in the northern half of the country and I am delighted that, through my department, €3 million is available to provide modern accommodation, and create an innovative learning environment for the next generation of students and future farmers.

“While this is the start of the journey, the new accommodation will ensure that generations of students can avail of top-class education provided by Teagasc. I’m truly excited to see the project start.”

The number of students attending the college has consistently topped 1,000 since 2015 and demand for part-time courses linked to the Common Agricultiral Policy (CAP) Rural Development Programme and the introduction of the Young Farmer Scheme has led to an increase in numbers.

Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O’Mara said:

“A campus 10-year-development plan was created in 2013, which has steered investment in the college.

“Significant works have been done on the college campus since 2012 to the value of €2.9 million with notable projects including the roof of the house, relocating the advisory office, campus wide biomass heating system, new dairy cubicle house, car park, machinery shed and the refurbishment of a derelict building into small classrooms and a reading room.”

John Kelly, principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise College said:

“The existing college accommodation was built in the mid-1970s and has reached the end of its useful life.

“Therefore, until the new proposed building is in place, accommodation will be limited to 24 students, which can be accommodated in the portion of the old accommodation building being retained.”