The former presidents of several farming groups have joined forces in a bid to raise €50,000 for the people of Ukraine.

Farmers4Ukraine has been established in response to the devastation being caused by the ongoing Russian invasion, which has led to the displacement of millions of people trying to escape war and violence.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that more than three million people have already crossed into neighbouring territories – with more than half of those in Poland.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is estimating that as many as five million people could be displaced in the coming weeks.

Ukraine appeal

As a result of the emerging humanitarian crisis, a new campaign has been launched bidding to raise €50,000 through the Irish agricultural community.

Farmers4Ukraine is spearheaded by the immediate former presidents of five Irish farming representative groups:

Edmund Phelan – Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA);

Joe Healy – Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA);

John Comer – Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA);

Thomas Duffy – Macra na Feirme;

Colm O’Donnell – Irish Natura And Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

Edmund Phelan told Agriland that a recent television report featuring a farmer in Ukraine spurred him into action.

“I just said to myself, I know we have problems in this country, but it pales in comparison to what those people are suffering.”

Phelan called former IFA president Joe Healy and the campaign grew from there.

“Ukraine is a big agricultural exporter, like ourselves, so I suppose it’s a sense of solidarity with the farmers there,” added Phelan.

“We said we’d see what we could do, however big or small. Everything will be a help. If it goes well, maybe it will be replicated in other countries, who knows?”

Phelan explained that they are “not worried” about the €50,000 target.

“It may be less. It may be substantially more. It’s just there. If we hit the €50,000 fairly quick, I am asking people to stay digging and not to stop.

“A lot of people may have already contributed in other forums and that’s fine. But I just said it would be nice for the farming community and maybe the extended farming community to contribute as well,” the former ICSA president stated.

The campaign organisers explained that all donations made go directly to Concern Worldwide, which is working alongside partners and national organisations to get help to those in need as quickly as possible.

The money will be used for food, trauma kits and other essential supplies.