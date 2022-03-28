Salesian Agricultural College, specialising in training students in agricultural practices, has formally opened its new hi-tech dairy facility on the grounds of its farm in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue officiated the ceremony where a 50-unit Dairymaster Swiftflo rotary milking parlour was formally launched.

The minister was accompanied by representatives of the Salesians, the board of the college, principal Derek O’Donoghue, Teagasc and Dairymaster.

Addressing the crowd, Minister McConalogue commented: “The completion of this new facility represents significant investment for the benefit of the future of farming in Ireland.

“It is great to see an Irish brand such as Dairymaster playing a key role in the dairy tech space and the education of future generations.

“I’m delighted to be invited here to see the new facility and all the work that is being done on the ground,” he added.

Training opportunities at Pallaskenry

The minister also paid tribute to all those involved in delivering this facility during recent difficult and challenging times.

Derek O’Donoghue, principal of Salesian Agricultural College said: “The opening of the new facility is part of the growth strategy planned for the college.

“Numbers are growing year on year, and with more attractive facilities, the plan is that this trend will continue to increase.

“The founding tradition of the college is in providing educational training based on real needs and employment opportunities. The economy will once again be calling on the need for food, and agricultural education is thankfully in high demand.”

John Harty, Dairymaster CEO said: “We were thrilled that the Salesians and the board chose Dairymaster as the parlour of choice for their investment.

“This is an exciting time for students, with access to state-of-the-art facilities to help shape their future to become next generation leaders in agriculture, education, technology and more.

Salesian Agricultural College has been training farmers for over 100 years and has attracted students from all parts of the world.