The new Tillage Incentive Scheme is expected to lead to an increase in cereals planted after long-term permanent pasture.

Barley is likely to be the most common crop due to seed availability and a wider sowing window than wheat and oats.

Late March-planted wheat will have a late harvest date which carries a degree of risk. However, wheat is suitable for wholecrop, according to Teagasc.

Growers would need to secure a market for oats prior to planting as demand is lower than for wheat and barley. But oats has the advantage of being a very ‘forgiving’ crop and will give a better yield than wheat or barley in low fertility fields.

Management of cereals

Regardless of what crop is grown the basics remain the same – glyphosate is essential to burn off the old sward.

Good ploughing will bury trash and help produce a good seedbed for crop establishment. Lime will, almost certainly, be required and where pH is low, it should be spread directly after ploughing.

The biggest challenges to establishing crops after long-term permanent pasture is the damage caused by pests and applying the correct nitrogen rate.

Winter crops progress

Teagasc has also confirmed that winter barley crops are progressing well and have received their compound fertiliser application.

Those that received this dressing in early March are now getting their main application of nitrogen. Wild oats and commercial oats are very visible in many barley crops. However disease levels are relatively low.

Where winter wheat is concerned, most crops are again looking quite well with the first application of fertiliser being applied at the moment.

Most crops received a pre-emergence herbicide so, for the most part, a clean up with a spring herbicide is all that is required in this context.

Septoria is present in all crops but the dry weather should help to reduce the pressure for now.

Winter oat crops are tall but are showing signs of tipping from recent frosts, in general crops are at Growth Stage (GS) 30. But the most advanced crops are heading towards GS 31.

Disease levels in almost all cereals and crops are low with few reports of crown rust or mildew at present.

Most crops will soon need an application of a growth regulator and possibly a herbicide.

Where winter rape is concerned, Teagasc has confirmed that crops are now starting to flower.

Most growers have completed their fertiliser programme for the year. Again, according to Teagasc, the current price and prospects for future prices for rape look attractive. This may well increase interest in the crop in the autumn.