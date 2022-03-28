A £200,000 support package for Northern Ireland‘s agricultural shows has been unveiled by Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots

Under the bounce back support scheme, each show will be able to claim up to a maximum of £10,000 for new, or increased costs, in order to make a full post-pandemic return.

Announcing the support package, Minister Poots said:

“Many businesses and sectors were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and our agricultural shows were not immune to these effects, with all shows cancelled in 2020 and only a few being able to take place in 2021.

“This resulted in shows losing the opportunity to raise vital funds that would help prepare for the 2022 season.

“Shows play a vital role in showcasing our excellent agri-food produce and supporting our rural communities, as well as boosting our economy and the additional tourism opportunities.

“Pre-pandemic agricultural shows attracted more than 200,000 visitors. It is essential therefore that Northern Ireland’s shows have the opportunity to run a full schedule this year to promote and facilitate future economic growth for agri-food businesses.”

Shows will be contacted by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs over next few weeks, according to Poots, to provide assistance in availing of the scheme.

Advertisement

Minister Poots also announced plans for an independent review of local agricultural shows, which will explore the potential for longer term support options and help shows remain sustainable in the years ahead.

“Although I am providing support to our local shows this year, I am of the view that government departments and local councils should consider options for longer term support,” he said.

“I am therefore announcing plans for an independent review to commence in the next month or two which will aim to explore future support options and guide future policy, in addition to identifying new and innovative methods which would be utilised by local shows to help safeguard their future.”