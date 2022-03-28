The weather will turn colder from midweek this week compared to recent days, though there will still be a good deal of dry weather.

According to Met Éireann, Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning (Monday, March 28) but may linger near eastern coasts. Otherwise, it will be a dry morning with good sunny spells. During the afternoon and evening, a few showers will break out.

Highest temperatures will be 13° to 18°, coolest along the east and south coast, in light easterly or variable breezes.

Any lingering showers will die out early in the night, becoming dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 5° in light variable breezes, falling near calm at times, allowing mist and fog to develop.

Mist and fog will again clear away during the morning tomorrow (Tuesday, March 29), but patches may linger on coasts for a time. Good sunshine will develop for most but there will be scattered showers as well, most frequent in the north.

Highest temperatures will be 11° to 16°, mildest in the west and southwest, in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Scattered showers will ease for a time tomorrow night, before picking up again later, mainly in the north and east. Cloud will build from the north too during the night and mist and fog patches will develop.

Lowest temperatures tomorrow night will be 1° to 5° in light northerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday (March 30) will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, driest over the western half of the country. Colder air with clearer conditions will push down from the north during the afternoon and evening with highest afternoon temperatures over Ulster of just 5° to 9°.

Highest temperatures elsewhere in the early afternoon will be 9° to 13° in light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest.

It will be largely clear overnight on Wednesday, and dry for most parts as showers become mostly confined to eastern parts, possibly turning wintry at times. It will be cold, with lowest temperatures of -3° to +1° with frost developing in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Frost will clear on Thursday morning (March 31) to leave a day with good sunshine interspaced with scattered light showers. It will be noticeably cooler throughout the country with highest temperatures of 6° to 9° in mostly moderate northerly winds.

Thursday night will be largely dry and clear, though there will be some showers near coasts. It will be another cold night, with lowest temperatures of -3° to +1°, with frost developing again in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Friday (April 1) will see largely dry and bright weather to start the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in light to moderate northerly breezes.

The current outlook for the weekend is that there will be a mix of showers and sunny spells for Saturday (April 2), with the possibility of more widespread rain for Sunday (April 3).