Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the European Parliament’s report regarding regional connectivity and smart villages.

Speaking from Brussels, MacManus commented: “The development of smart villages will be key to achieving Europe’s digital and green transition. The EU will be assisting with funding through a number of routes, including cohesion funding, the CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] and Next Generation EU funds.”

The Midlands North West MEP has also outlined the positives communities could benefit from.

“The objective is to empower rural communities to find solutions that will reinforce their area’s economic potential and social inclusion,” McManus said.

“We are already seeing projects get off the ground that have the potential to transform our society. The bioeconomy and eco-tourism have not been sufficiently exploited. These proposals should bring that much needed progress,” he added.

Connectivity for smart villages

The MEP said that the pandemic has shown that a huge section of the population can work if they are provided with a decent internet connection.

He argues that working from home is one option but rural office hubs should also be available, for people who prefer the social aspect of working alongside others.

He is calling for high speed dependable broadband stating that it would be transformative to rural Ireland and would lead to an organic decentralisation of Ireland’s workforce.

Rural transport

“Rural transport services should also be looked at. With fuel prices at an all-time high, electric vehicles have never made more sense,” the MEP continued.

“We could and should be looking at rural electricity generation schemes where some of the energy is used to power an electric bus for the area.

“Looking at agriculture, smart precision farming will help farmers reduce their input costs and we could be looking at innovating in the way we sell their produce.”

McManus suggests that local areas could be creating online food markets, to cater to people who want to shop local.

Food quality

The MEP continued: “In terms of proving food quality, technologies like blockchain, a digital log book that provides farmers a way to prove their product from farm to fork, is traceable and of high quality.

“Each village and town will have its own set of circumstances, therefore approaches need to be tailor made.”

MacManus has outlined what he feels is an optimistic future for rural Ireland if the correct leadership is forthcoming: “The revitalisation of rural areas will not only make Ireland a better place to live but help our planet, as people are no longer forced to commute to the cities.”