Those in search of a hybrid lifestyle – a house in the country with easy access to the capital – will find plenty appealing in this family home on 3.4ac in Ballygreany, Co. Kildare.

The property combines spacious, free-flowing accommodation with a car port, tennis court, garden, stud-railed paddocks and storage sheds.

The Ballygreany house enjoys a central location in Co. Kildare within easy reach of Dublin city (53 km) and Dublin airport (69 km).

“The Oghill/Grangebeg/Ballygreany area is a very desirable location to move to with a family, both because of its proximity to Dublin and the countryside,” said Josh Pim of Savills.

“It is a close-knit community within easy reach of excellent amenities for a wide range of social and leisure pursuits.

“The area is a great choice for those who want to blend country living with city work, offering a convenient and accessible route to both.”

“The property is surrounded by a broad range of activities for all ages including swimming and tennis clubs, gyms, stage school of acting, dance classes, GAA, hurling, soccer, and rugby all close by,” the agent continued.

“There are also numerous equestrian pursuits in the area. The Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens (5.6 km) as well as beautiful woodland and canal walks, are nearby,” Josh said.

“The Curragh plains are on the doorstep of the property and comprise about 4,500ac of unenclosed commonage with flat to gentle rolling grassland. This is a great place for walking, running and horse riding.

“Golfing enthusiasts are also very well catered for with a choice of five golf clubs within easy reach. Horse racing at the Curragh, Punchestown and Naas racecourses are all within 11 to 30 km distance,” said the selling agent.

“There is diverse range of schools available locally, from kindergarten to primary and secondary through to third level education at the National University Ireland Maynooth. Ballygreany/Oghill is a young friendly community with organised transport to all local schools,” said Josh.

“Ballygreany is located close to all major shopping centres including the renowned international shopping outlet at Kildare Village (5 km.) Newbridge town (15 km) and Naas (20 km) are also close by,” the agent added.

“Kildare town is a fast-growing town yet community focused, with lovely coffee shops, a great array of restaurants and a weekly town market.

Advertisement

“The property benefits from excellent transportation links. Serviced by two railway stations with trains running from early morning to late at night, there are also regular bus services to Dublin from Kildare.”

Ballygreany is located off a tranquil country road and a convenient drive from the M7, Josh said. The property is accessed through electric gates, which open to a driveway with lights, surrounded by beech hedging that leads to ample parking at the front of the house.

The elevated site optimises the views of the Kildare countryside.

Constructed in 1984 and upgraded in 2015, the Ballygreany house features a stone exterior beneath a hip slated roof.

“The detail and finishes internally are notable, with the accommodation being equally suitable for modern family living and entertaining,” said Josh.

“Internal features include stylish wooden floors, cornicing, architraves and open fires with decorative marble fireplace.”

The sitting room has access into the living room which contains a wood-burning stove and timber floor, and opens into the kitchen with its oil-fired Stanley cooker.

Off the kitchen is a utility room adjacent to the downstairs bathroom. A sunroom to the rear of the house offers a tranquil area to enjoy the natural light and vistas. An office and bedroom, previously used as a playroom, are also located on the ground floor.

The upstairs accommodation includes the main bedroom suite with views of the countryside, three additional bedrooms – two doubles and a single – and a family bathroom.

Established landscaped gardens and grounds which are predominantly laid to lawn, provide privacy.

With the pandemic having seen many families opt for a change in pace, this property will tick a lot of boxes for many househunters. There is plenty of scope for the new owners to put their own stamp on the house.

The Ballygreany property is for sale by private treaty as a whole, with a guide price of €615,000.