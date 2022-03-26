The contracting community is getting behind the family of a young Cavan child affected by sight loss which has organised a tractor, car, truck and motorbike run for tomorrow (Sunday, March 27) to raise funds for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI).

The Plunkett family live in Cormeen, Stradone, Co. Cavan. Mollie’s dad, Seamus and his brother Sean, have an agricultural contracting business in Cavan.

Mollie was born on June 30, 2020. Around Christmas time of that year, her mother, Fiona Clancy Plunkett, asked that her eyes be checked as her focus was not what it should be for her age.

After a lot of investigations, it was discovered that Mollie had optic nerve hypoplasia

“It has been a big adjustment for her, for us her parents and for our family as we were not experienced with sight loss, in any shape or form,” said Fiona.

“We were told Mollie might not be able to see at all. In recent months we have been encouraged to hear that Mollie has been reacting really well to tests on her vision.

“After her diagnosis, NCBI became involved with our family. As you can imagine, it is a lot to process to hear your little girl will not be able to see.

Advertisement

“However, with a lot of help and guidance from NCBI, we are very hopeful for her future,” said Fiona.

“Mollie is the best little girl and she doesn’t let her vision impairment hold her back at all. She is determined to have an amazing day at her run and she’s loving that her name will be up in lights for all to see.

“We’re so happy that Mollie, and our family, can do something special for NCBI which has supported us through Mollie’s sight loss journey. We don’t know what we would have done without the support of NCBI.”

The Mollie Plunkett Run will roll out from St. Brigid’s Church, Laragh. The cost of entry per vehicle is €20 and all proceeds raised will go to the NCBI. Registration will start at 11:45a.m and the vehicles will leave at 1:00p.m.

After starting from near the family home, the run will go through Laragh, Cavan town, Cootehill and Canningstown, before returning to the home parish.

There will be spot prizes on the day and refreshments will be served in Laragh hall afterwards.