Several interesting employment opportunities are available in the agri-jobs market at present, ranging from dairy farm assistants to social media specialists.

Hardware sales person

Boherbue Co-op in Co. Cork is seeking a hardware counter sales person with proven sales experience.

The candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills; the ability to prioritise work; and be proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel and Word).

Duties will include providing advice and support to customers on a wide range of hardware and DIY inputs, among other roles.

MSD on-fam sales representative

MSD Animal Health is looking to recruit an animal health intelligence on-farm sales representative.

The successful applicant will be providing field sales and technical service support to farmers, farm staff and traders.

Duties will include being accountable for the sales and market development of products in the Leinster area.

The applicant will need a proven record of sales and/or marketing to a farmer client base, among other requirements.

Roles at Progressive Genetics

Cattle breeding and milk recording business Progressive Genetics is looking to fill two positions.

There is an opening for an EDIY (electronic do-it-yourself) milk recording technician in the Templemore area of Co. Tipperary.

Key functions of this position include organising and setting up milk recording in a large number of herds in the local area.

Progressive Genetics is also seeking a milk recorder contractor in the Monaghan/Cavan area.

Applicants to this position should be familiar with dairy farming and willing to work at milking times.

EDIY technician (Munster Bovine)

Cattle breeding and herd management company Munster Bovine is also seeking an EDIY technician, to provide equipment and know-how to farmers in the Lismore/Ballyduff area of Co. Waterford.

The successful candidate will have various responsibilities, including the scheduling and timely delivery of recording equipment (meters, data handlers, vials, etc.) to DIY milk recording farmers within the relevant region.

Applicants must have knowledge of the dairy industry, a full clean driving licence, and basic IT skills.

Sales representative

Animal health product provider Agristock, based in Co. Tipperary, is looking for a sales representative to deal with Co. Kilkenny.

The successful applicant will be expected to maintain and expand the business’ customer base and deal with customer issues.

The applicant should have a good understanding and interest in agricultural practices and a keen interest in sales.

Social media specialist

Agriland is seeking to recruit a social media specialist to take ownership of our social media presence and performance.

Responsibilities will include (but are not limited to) building and executing a social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging and audience identification.

In terms of requirements, the applicant should have proven experience of community and social media management, preferably in a well known brand or agency (among other requirements).

Dairy Farm Assistants

A few dairy farm assistant roles are available at present.

In Co. Roscommon, a 300+ animal, 36 cluster-parlour farm is seeking experienced staff. Free accommodation is available.

There is an opportunity for the successful applicant to progress to assistant farm manager.

A dairy farm in Co. Tipperary is also seeking a dairy farm operative for evening milkings, looking after stock, and general farm duties. Accommodation will be provided.

Finally, a dairy farm in Co. Meath is seeking a farm assistant for a permanent position.

Applicants must be experienced milkers with a good knowledge of stock management.