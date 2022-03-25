The new Multi-Species Sward Measure has been opened today (Friday, March 25) for applications by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

It is the first element of the €12 million targeted intervention package approved by Cabinet on Tuesday (March 22).

The package aims to support the production of more native crops, and crops with a low demand for chemical fertiliser.

Subject to farmer uptake and seed availability, it is anticipated that the new measure will establish approximately 12,000ha of multi-species swards.

Multi-species swards

The measure will be delivered by DAFM in co-operation with participating agri-retailers and co-operatives.

Farmers wishing to apply for the scheme should apply through www.agfood.ie by the closing date of April 4, 2022.

Successful applicants will receive a letter which will outline the approved quantity of seed that may be purchased.

This letter must be taken to an approved agri-retailer or co-op where the seed will be purchased.

Farmers who are approved will be eligible for a payment contribution rate of €50 per 12kg bag of multi-species sward seed.

It will cover seed purchased from the farmer’s date of approval until August 31, 2022.

The payment will be made directly to the agri-retailer or co-op, based on returns they submit to the department.

Launching the measure, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said:

“Multi-species swards are proven to reduce our dependency on chemical nitrogen while maintaining forage output and I am very confident there will be strong farmer interest in this initiative.

“I am particularly pleased with the co-operation we have received from our Independent agri-retailers and co-operatives who will play a vital role in the operation of the measure.”



Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett also strongly welcomed the measure.

“The roll out of this measure will off-set some of the costs of establishing a multi-species sward. This is a welcome development in what will undoubtedly be a challenging year for the farming sector.

“The use of multi-species swards can have a positive impact on emissions and water quality, as well as providing other environmental benefits such as enhanced biodiversity, particularly through pollinators feeding on the variety of flowering plants in multi-species swards.

“Research on multi-species swards has also shown greater resilience to drought, while trials carried out in UCD [University College Dublin] have demonstrated improved anthelmintic properties around lamb production, which is an important element of our One Health Strategy,” Hackett stated.