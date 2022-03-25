His Royal Highness, Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visited Cahir Farmers’ Market in Co. Tipperary today (March 25), where they met with local food producers from across the county.

County council employee Deirdre Hayes dubbed the event “a great opportunity to tell the world that Tipperary is open for business”.

10 members of Tipperary Foods Producers Network including Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers; Inch House Pudding; the Butchers Daughter; and Magner’s Eggs; laid out their stalls beside Cahir Castle. Prince Charles greets the public on his arrival to Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Sampling local food from food producers

The Prince of Wales purchased a loaf of sourdough bread from Mary Hickey from Hickey’s bakery in Clonmel. He also tasted her barm brack and told her “it’s similar to the Bara brith from Wales”.

Speaking to Agriland, Mary said it was an honour that Prince Charles had purchased some of her products and she said he was a “lovely, natural man”.

“His private secretary purchased a loaf on his behalf and it was very exciting. It’s a great day against the backdrop of Cahir castle and the lovely weather.”

Meanwhile, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made her way through the stalls tasting some handmade ice cream from Boulabán farm, produced with milk from their 80 Holstein Friesian cows in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visiting Cahir today

Continuing with a sweet tooth, Camilla then went on to taste a slice of Baileys Irish cream cheesecake from Comsey Creamery.

Owner of the stall, Mike Doyle told Agriland: “It’s a great day for the community, we offered her a taste of our cheesecake and it seemed like she really liked it.”

Royal visit

The visit to the market was just one stop in a wider tour of the south east that the royals are taking over a number of days.

In a speech yesterday, Prince Charles said it is his ambition to take in all Ireland has to offer: “It has long been one of our great ambitions to visit every county of this majestic land before senility totally overtakes us!”

Shortly after tasting the produce on offer, Prince Charles gave an impromptu ‘performance’ on a bodhrán belonging to local music group, Cahir Comhaltas.

Before leaving, their Royal Highnesses met with locals from the town who had lined out to greet the Prince and Duchess.