The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has called for clarity about the powers that will be given to a new statutory authority focused on the food chain.

The Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain moved a step closer following Cabinet approval on Tuesday (March 22).

The new authority will also act as the state’s designated Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority.

IBLA has asked Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to clearly set out the range of powers that will be available to the new office.

The group is adamant that the authority will fail to protect primary producers without adequate resources, funding and a set of strong statutory instruments to carry out thorough investigations in the meat industry.

“IBLA was the only member of the Beef Market Taskforce to request discussion on and the introduction of an independent meat regulator,” a spokesperson for the group outlined.

The farming body has since been engaged with the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority, which was established by Minister McConalogue as part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The authority is due to remain in place until the new office is established.

IBLA explained that it has raised “important issues and queries” on behalf of its members.

“IBLA is concerned that the new office hasn’t the remit or the powers of investigation, as indicated in communications received from the UTP enforcement authority.

“Such communications clearly state that the enforcement authority’s powers of investigation is strictly limited to non-compliances under UTP regulations only.



“However, the UTP enforcement office has undertaken to investigate further, issues raised by IBLA on behalf of its members.

“When this report is finalised, IBLA will make public all findings and its experience of what this office is capable of delivering,” the spokesperson added.

IBLA said that it is imperative that an effective and efficient office is in place that will deliver transparency and accountability on behalf of all primary producers.

“We do not need another CCPC [Competition and Consumer Protection Commission] style office, where primary producers in agriculture were completely failed by a toothless organisation,” the spokesperson concluded.