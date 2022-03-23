The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said that a new statutory body must have “the necessary powers” to ensure balance in the food chain.

The Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain moved a step closer following Cabinet approval yesterday (Tuesday, March 22).

The new authority will also act as the state’s designated Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority.

ICSA reaction

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham gave a “cautious welcome” to the establishment of the office. The group highlighted the need for a fairer food chain with former EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Trade Phil Hogan following his appointment in 2014.

“ICSA has continuously lobbied for full transparency into who gets what from the supply chain, particularly in regard to red meats.

“The Grant Thornton reports were unsuccessful in establishing where all the profit goes in the beef chain, and it is now essential that this office succeeds where previous efforts have failed.

“Moreover, we want to see this office publish annual reports with no holds barred on the breakdown of who profits from beef sales,” Graham said.

The ICSA beef chair explained that the group would be seeking a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in the coming days to ensure the new office has adequate power to audit the supply chain.

“The bill provides that the office will publish regular analysis and reports on price and market information or contingency issues in regard to the agricultural and food supply chain.

“However, this must be underpinned by having the power to audit, investigate and compel co-operation.

“The Unfair Trading Practices Directive was a start, but it has been hampered by lobbying from other players in the food chain, which took some of the good out of it.

“We intend to fight hard now to make sure that this new office has the teeth to stand up to vested interests.

“Minister McConalogue has delivered an important milestone and we thank him for that, but it is now vital that we keep the fight going until we get proper protection and fairness for the primary producer.

“The war in Ukraine shows just how important the primary producer is and now, more than ever, is the time to stop the abuse of farmers by more powerful big business further down the line,” Graham concluded.