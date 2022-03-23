The European Commission has confirmed details of a proposed private storage aid scheme for pigmeat, which will open later this month.

The details were announced today (Wednesday, March 23) as the European Commission outlined a host of measures it will take to address food-security concerns in the EU.

Part of today’s announcement included €500 million support package for farmers, and temporary exemptions to some scheme regulations.

Private storage for pigmeat – the details

The Commission has confirmed that, from March 25 onwards, operators will be able to apply for aid to cover part of the storage costs of pigmeat.

Applications can be lodged until April 29.

There is a stipulation that the pigmeat is kept out of the market for a minimum of two months, and up to maximum five months.

Aid levels vary depending on the cuts put in storage.

The introduction of a private storage scheme for pigmeat aims to ease pressure on pigmeat markets in the EU, and provide EU funding to help cover the costs of storing certain pigmeat products for a given period of time.

An ‘absolute disaster’

Meanwhile, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Ulster/north Leinster regional chair, Frank Brady has previously stated that a private storage aid package would be an “absolute disaster” for the pig sector.

The pig farmer, told Agriland that such a measure would only push the issues facing the sector down the road.

He said the only winner from such an arrangement would be the people storing the pork who would stand to make money in the coming months when prices improve.

Stay tuned to Agriland as more details are released on the scheme.