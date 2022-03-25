The EU needs to move “even faster to reshape” its energy system and end its dependency on Russian energy as soon as possible.

That’s the warning from the European Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, who has outlined the commission’s latest proposals for ensuring the security of gas supply for next winter.

The plans include ways to mitigate the impact of price increases on households, and to boost renewable sources.

According to EuroParlRadio, the commissioner told the European Parliament that the EU needs to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels this year. And he said renewables are a “perfect solution” for Europe.

“We must be in charge of our own energy future, and that means we cannot let any third country destabilise our energy markets, nor influence our choices,” the commissioner said.

EU/US agreement on energy

The U.S and the European Commission have said that they are committed to reducing Europe’s dependency on Russian energy.

In a statement, both parties said: “We reaffirm our joint commitment to Europe’s energy security and sustainability and to accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

“In condemning in the strongest terms Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, we express our solidarity and support for Ukraine. We share the objective of addressing the energy security emergency – to ensure supply for the EU and Ukraine.

“We welcome the continued progress toward the physical integration of Ukraine with the EU energy markets. The energy security and sustainability of the EU and Ukraine are essential for peace, freedom and democracy in Europe.”

The U.S and European Commission will immediately establish a joint Task Force on Energy Security to set out the parameters of this cooperation and execute its implementation.

The task force will be chaired by a representative from the White House in Washington D.C and a representative of the president of the European Commission.

Among the measures to be undertaken by the task force are: